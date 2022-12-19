Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $285.75 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

