Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

