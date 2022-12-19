Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.
CSX Trading Down 0.4 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.