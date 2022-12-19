Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

