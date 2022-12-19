Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $114.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

