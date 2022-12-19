Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

