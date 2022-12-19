Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,307 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

