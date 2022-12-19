Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 14,778 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $94.78 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.