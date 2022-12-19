Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 162 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.