Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 279 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,307.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

