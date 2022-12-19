Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 279 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,307.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
