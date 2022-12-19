Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

