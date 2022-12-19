Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global Payments by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

