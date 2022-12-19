Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Matterport Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $804.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $24.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
