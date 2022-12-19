Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $804.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

