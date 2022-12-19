Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after acquiring an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

