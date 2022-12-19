Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $948.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

