Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $227,700 over the last 90 days. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 301,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

