Michael Edward Manna Purchases 5,071 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna acquired 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,943.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Edward Manna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $8,518.16.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

