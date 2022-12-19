Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.