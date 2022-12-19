Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.69 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

