Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $157.60 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.