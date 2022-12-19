Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

