Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 76 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $372.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average of $351.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $229.04 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

