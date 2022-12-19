Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 33,278 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

