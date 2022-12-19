Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $191.24 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

