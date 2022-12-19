Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $78.37 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

