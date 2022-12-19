Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

