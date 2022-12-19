Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

