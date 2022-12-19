Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510,977 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Workday by 6,370.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 431,467 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $175.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $280.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

