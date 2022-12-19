Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,073 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Get Rating

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

