Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 375 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0 %

About Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.