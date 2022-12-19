Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 526 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

