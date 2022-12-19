Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 658 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

