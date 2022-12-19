Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 933 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.3 %

BKR stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

