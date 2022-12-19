Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:EME opened at $148.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

