Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.