Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

