Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

