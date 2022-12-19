Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

