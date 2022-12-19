Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.93 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.