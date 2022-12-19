Mission Wealth Management LP Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

