Mission Wealth Management LP Has $428,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

