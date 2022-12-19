Mission Wealth Management LP Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $191.24 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

