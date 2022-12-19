Mission Wealth Management LP Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

