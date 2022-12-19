Mission Wealth Management LP Has $574,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

