Mission Wealth Management LP Has $588,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

