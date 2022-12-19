Mission Wealth Management LP Has $594,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

