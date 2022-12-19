Mission Wealth Management LP Has $637,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,934,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

