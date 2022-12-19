Mission Wealth Management LP Has $658,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.