Mission Wealth Management LP Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.