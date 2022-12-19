Mission Wealth Management LP Has $744,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

