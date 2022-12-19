Mission Wealth Management LP Has $744,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 92,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.6% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 183,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 269,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

